Previous
Next
Almost finished by homeschoolmom
Photo 707

Almost finished

I'm making the cake for my son's Eagle Scout ceremony - homemade cream cheese icing.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
Eagle Scout! Impressive. And so is the cake.

I’d say you both earned congratulations.
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise