Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 755
Feed me
I was trying to get Seamus to sit near the tree and fallen leaves for a photo. Finally, we bribed him with a french fry.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11583
photos
147
followers
201
following
206% complete
View this month »
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
Latest from all albums
2467
317
755
2763
2764
2468
2434
1936
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
27th November 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
food
,
autumn
,
hunter
,
boy
,
son
,
seamus
,
wildwolfbrewery
,
frenchfry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close