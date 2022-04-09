Previous
Next
Sprucing up for Easter by homeschoolmom
Photo 780

Sprucing up for Easter

I worked with another lady to paint the light blue (looks white) edging of the stage extension, as well as the dark blue boards (they used to be a grayish blue, but they didn't match very well).
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise