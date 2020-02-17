Sign up
Photo 1543
Impressed with Empress
I was surprised to see the Empress trees in bloom when I got to church today.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8977
photos
155
followers
212
following
422% complete
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
400
2275
2071
136
401
478
1543
31
Views
3
Album
More Challenges
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
17th February 2020 10:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
church
,
purple
,
blue
,
flower
,
spring
,
empresstree
