Photo 1558
From Dice to Spice
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a still life of everyday kitchen items. This kitchen items get used every day.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9091
photos
155
followers
214
following
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
413
489
148
42
2086
2063
1558
2064
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
More Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th March 2020 12:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
kitchen
,
cook
,
spices
,
knives
,
stilllife
,
get-pushed-397
Lisa Poland
ace
@theredcamera
One of my attempts at your challenge.
March 4th, 2020
