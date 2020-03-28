Sign up
Dogwood in bloom
We took a little drive through the country to one of my hubby's favorite breweries for a curb side pickup. We pulled up, they set it on the sidewalk and walked away and he got out and put it in our truck! LOL! That's how you do social distancing.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
tree
,
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
drive
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
dogwood
,
quarantine
,
socialdistancing
