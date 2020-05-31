Quilted corner

I made this quilt just to practice because I'm not great at cutting out material or getting my seems to line up. I didn't get that 100% here, but I probably got 90%, so I'd say that's an improvement. I decided to give it to my friend who's moving away. So, while "quilting" it, I used a fancy setting on my sewing machine and "embroidered" GALSS (our group's name), Jewel (my friend's name) and SSC (our church) onto the quilt. The only thing I forgot was my little tag that says "handmade with love by...."