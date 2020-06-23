Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1640
Abstract gladiola
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a colorful macro photo and turn it into an abstract. So, here's one attempt.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9672
photos
158
followers
215
following
449% complete
View this month »
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
Latest from all albums
1640
186
84
2167
552
473
2178
2392
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
More Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd June 2020 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
photoshop
,
macro
,
abstract
,
edit
,
gladiola
,
get-pushed-413
Lisa Poland
ace
@kathyboyles
Here's one attempt at your challenge.
June 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close