Abstract gladiola by homeschoolmom
Abstract gladiola

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a colorful macro photo and turn it into an abstract. So, here's one attempt.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Lisa Poland ace
@kathyboyles Here's one attempt at your challenge.
June 23rd, 2020  
