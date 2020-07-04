Sign up
Photo 1647
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air
We didn't go see any fireworks tonight, but so many of our neighbors put of fireworks that it sounded like a war zone.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9743
photos
158
followers
215
following
5
More Challenges
COOLPIX P610
4th July 2020 10:46pm
Public
night
light
fireworks
fun
holiday
summer
patriotic
4thofjuly
independenceday
