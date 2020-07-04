Previous
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air by homeschoolmom
Photo 1647

And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air

We didn't go see any fireworks tonight, but so many of our neighbors put of fireworks that it sounded like a war zone.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

