Previous
Next
Wrinkle in the Bumper by homeschoolmom
Photo 1648

Wrinkle in the Bumper

The chrome bumper on our old truck is starting to wrinkle. Yes, the pink is me. LOL!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
451% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
interesting abstract
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise