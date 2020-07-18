Previous
grapejuice by homeschoolmom
Photo 1652

grapejuice

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was to take a moving water photo. Grape juice has water in it, right? I wanted to take a picture of a waterfall, but it was just too hot out this week.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
@Sandradavies Here's one shot for your challenge.
July 18th, 2020  
