Hard at work

We had an issue with the outlet under the stink, so the garbage disposal wasn't working. So my almost 18-year-old son went the hardware store and got a new outlet and installed it with only minimal help from my husband. And after all that work, it still didn't work......because the GFI circuit tripped for some reason and we didn't realize it because everything else in the kitchen was working, even the microwave plugged into the GFI outlet. Oops. At least he knows a valuable skill now.