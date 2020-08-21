Previous
Hold me, brother! by homeschoolmom
Photo 1671

Hold me, brother!

Hunter was trying to eat his lunch when the dog jumped into his lap because my husband was trying to clean his ears. Thankfully, my husband was able to take Hunter's sandwich before the dog stepped on it.
21st August 2020

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
