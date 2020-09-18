Sign up
garbox
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a detailed photo of something mechanical. This is inside my Grandfather Clock. These are the gears that run the various clock hands.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Tags
clock
,
chime
,
gears
,
mechanical
,
get-pushed-425
Lisa Poland
ace
@timerskine
Here's one shot for my challenge.
September 19th, 2020
