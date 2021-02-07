Sign up
Photo 1742
Springtime at the lake
For FOR2021.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
2
1
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10457
photos
153
followers
213
following
Tags
black
,
white
,
nature
,
light
,
bridge
,
pine
,
sky
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
spring
,
landscape
,
lake
,
bw
,
sanleepark
,
for2021
Kate
ace
Looks great in B&W
February 9th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Great clouds and reflection
February 9th, 2021
