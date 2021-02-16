Previous
Next
Walking on Sunshine! by homeschoolmom
Photo 1750

Walking on Sunshine!

For Flash of Red. My Get Pushed challenge this week is a street scene. We got lucky today and the sun came out, so I made my son be my foot model!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Like the shadow!
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise