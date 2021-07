Cousins

My mom had 4 sisters, two younger and two older. This is me and my sister and our cousins Loretta and Gilbert from my mom's oldest sister, Martha, who passed away in January. The two girls in front are Loretta's daughters, Zoe and Kloe. One other cousin was at the memorial service (the oldest son of youngest sister), but he had to go back to work as soon as the memorial service ended. I set up this shot, but Gib's wife actually snapped the shot.