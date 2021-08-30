Sign up
Photo 1909
Abstract flight
For AbstractAug21.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11316
photos
150
followers
205
following
523% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
More Challenges
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th August 2021 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
fly
,
abstract
,
airplane
,
abstractaug21
