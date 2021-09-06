Sign up
Photo 1913
Best View of Pilot Mountain
Apparently the best view of Pilot Mountain is from the BP gas station at the Pinnacle Exit.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11345
photos
150
followers
205
following
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
sunset
,
nc
,
pilotmountain
