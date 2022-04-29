Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
German Village
There was a "German Village" around Schmidt's Sausage Haus which sold various trinkets and fudge. It didn't exactly look German to us, but the tourists seem to like it.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12011
photos
134
followers
192
following
542% complete
View this month »
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
Latest from all albums
2844
2532
787
661
788
1980
2845
2533
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
More Challenges
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
29th April 2022 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
architecture
,
columbusohio
,
touristtrap
,
germanvillage
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close