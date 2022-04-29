Previous
German Village by homeschoolmom
Photo 1979

German Village

There was a "German Village" around Schmidt's Sausage Haus which sold various trinkets and fudge. It didn't exactly look German to us, but the tourists seem to like it.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
