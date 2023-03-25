Previous
Strut it, Nora by homeschoolmom
Photo 2022

Strut it, Nora

We took a sourdough bread class at a local farm. Their pet turkey showed off for us.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Kathy ace
This is one fancy turkey.
March 27th, 2023  
