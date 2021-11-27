Sign up
5 / 365
Barn signs
Every time we pass by this barn along I-81 in Virginia, it's covered in different signs. I think it's held together by sign glue.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11583
photos
147
followers
201
following
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Photo Overload
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
27th November 2021 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sign
,
barn
,
old
,
va
