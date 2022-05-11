Previous
anybody…

…this is not really anybody as she is a lovely lady that arrives early for the Wednesday senior club…I snapped this and then gave her coffee!!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
To me it could be anybody as I know several people who look like this from this angle. Always a bonus knowing that anybody is a somebody.
May 11th, 2022  
