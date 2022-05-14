Previous
action by hoopydoo
137 / 365

action

The action of pouring out coffee to passers by!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
37% complete

Cazzi ace
I could do with a coffee right now and one of those little cakes would go down well too!
May 14th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
@serendypyty …any time! We are outside the church on the 2nd Saturday of the month…
May 14th, 2022  
