Previous
Next
Celebration by hoopydoo
162 / 365

Celebration

We had our senior jubilee ‘street party’ in the hall today…with Jubilee soup and the Jubilee pudding at lunchtime!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise