Previous
Next
Hedge… by hoopydoo
176 / 365

Hedge…

Half way through cutting the Holly hedge! and it’s not my hedge!!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise