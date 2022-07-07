Previous
Reflection by hoopydoo
191 / 365

Reflection

Favourite place of mine…Scotney Castle
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous shot
July 7th, 2022  
