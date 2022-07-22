Previous
Hands by hoopydoo
Hands

I drew these many many years ago when I was in my first job and very bored!! I found them when looking for something else from my past…
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
If you don’t draw now you should. These are so good.
July 22nd, 2022  
