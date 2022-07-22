Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
206 / 365
Hands
I drew these many many years ago when I was in my first job and very bored!! I found them when looking for something else from my past…
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
206
photos
14
followers
10
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
make-30-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
If you don’t draw now you should. These are so good.
July 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close