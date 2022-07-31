Previous
Patio by hoopydoo
215 / 365

Patio

A clean patio without all the pots back yet! Yesterday was prior to cleaning…it finishes the month of Julys 30 photos!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Cazzi ace
Wow! What a difference. All you need now is a party! 😀
July 31st, 2022  
