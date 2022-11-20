Previous
grass by hoopydoo
301 / 365

grass

Can you spot the difference between the new and the old….it had its first cut yesterday!
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
That’s coming along nicely.
November 20th, 2022  
