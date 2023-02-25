Previous
Suburbia by hoopydoo
Photo 373

Suburbia

..these daffodils are on the outskirts of the main daffodil bed!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Hoopydoo

I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little daffs.
February 25th, 2023  
