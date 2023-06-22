Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
Wild 22
Little and large…the small sun dial and large armillary…I just use a compass on my mobile!!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Tags
sundials
,
30-days-wild23
Susan Wakely
ace
A little too big to carry in your handbag.
June 22nd, 2023
