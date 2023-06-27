Sign up
Photo 447
Wild 27
This plant was given to me over a month ago…my little gardener keeps an eye on it!
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Tags
rose
,
30-days-wild23
Susan Wakely
ace
Your cute little gardener is doing a grand job.
June 27th, 2023
