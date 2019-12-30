Previous
Atop the dunes by hoosierhokie
Atop the dunes

Watching the sun set from the tallest dune at the Mesquite Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
