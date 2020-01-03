Previous
Homeward bound by hoosierhokie
Homeward bound

Vacation is over and we all headed in different directions. Since we all use different airlines, Chris,Matt and Monty and I split up going into LAX. The boys will beat us home, but I have nice scenery and great memories. What a wonderful vacation!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

