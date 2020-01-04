Previous
Wit & Wisteria by hoosierhokie
4 / 365

Wit & Wisteria

The kitties were happy to see us after our vacation and snuggled up with me all afternoon.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 5th, 2020  
Carla Smith
Cute! I like their names!
January 5th, 2020  
