4 / 365
Wit & Wisteria
The kitties were happy to see us after our vacation and snuggled up with me all afternoon.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
2
0
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
1
2
3
4
3
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
4th January 2020 1:50pm
sleepy
,
kitty
,
cats
bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 5th, 2020
Carla Smith
Cute! I like their names!
January 5th, 2020
