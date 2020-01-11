Previous
Hardware by hoosierhokie
11 / 365

Hardware

The awards for the FIRST Tech Challenge competition today. I was a judge and helped hand out awards. There are some amazing middle and high schoolers in Indiana!
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
Carla Smith
That's awesome that you were a judge. Perfect picture to photograph to represent the day.
January 12th, 2020  
Becca Hayes
@carlasmith1990 - thanks, Carla. It was a long day but worth it.
January 12th, 2020  
