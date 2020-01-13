Previous
A seat at Bonneville by hoosierhokie
13 / 365

A seat at Bonneville

Someone put a chair out on the Bonneville Salt Flats that made for a very interesting photo op. We missed being able to drive on the flats, but the water made a perfect mirror.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
