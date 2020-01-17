Previous
Stressed ball by hoosierhokie
17 / 365

Stressed ball

This is one of those squishy stress balls that we got some years ago. But Wisteria discovered it and it’s now a favorite plaything.
17th January 2020

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
4% complete

