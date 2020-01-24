Previous
2X1 Box Extrusion by hoosierhokie
2X1 Box Extrusion

A picture from one end of a stack of 6 foot long 2” X 1” aluminum box extrusion. This stuff is great for building robots.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer.
