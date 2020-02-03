Previous
Seaside in a glass by hoosierhokie
Seaside in a glass

This is the time of year where some sun, sand, and sea sounds nice! Years ago I got Monty a glass case filled with sand, shells, and other beachy things and from time to time it’s nice to look at it and dream.
