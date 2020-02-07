Previous
Next
Cold but sunny by hoosierhokie
38 / 365

Cold but sunny

I’ll take that as a win, tho! There was still a good bit of ice and snow around this morning but the sun and blue skies were a welcomed sight.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise