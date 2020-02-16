Previous
Morning moon by hoosierhokie
47 / 365

Morning moon

Early morning shot of the moon and the snow we had. I really need to fix the bird feeder pole once the ground thaws as it’s gotten a bit wonky over the course of this winter. Lol.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
12% complete

