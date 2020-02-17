Previous
Next
Sailors’ warming by hoosierhokie
48 / 365

Sailors’ warming

Red skies at night, sailors’ delight. Red skies in morning, sailors’ warning.

It was quite a show this morning, but all the clouds ushered in a steady, cold rain all afternoon and evening.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise