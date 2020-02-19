Previous
Next
Dessert by hoosierhokie
50 / 365

Dessert

This was dessert tonight. A friend brought this bottle back from Jamaica and gave it to me for Christmas. It is amazingly delicious and was perfect for after dinner tonight.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise