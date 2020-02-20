Previous
Sunrise by hoosierhokie
51 / 365

Sunrise

With sunrise coming earlier, it’s easier to catch a photo before I have to get started in the day. Today’s clouds made for a pretty picture.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
13% complete

