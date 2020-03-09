Sign up
69 / 365
Morning moon
The moon this morning was super bright so I had to take a picture while my coffee was brewing. The clear skies didn’t last, but this weekend’s warmer weather stuck around for one more day. Maybe spring really is on the way.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
