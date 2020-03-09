Previous
Morning moon by hoosierhokie
69 / 365

Morning moon

The moon this morning was super bright so I had to take a picture while my coffee was brewing. The clear skies didn’t last, but this weekend’s warmer weather stuck around for one more day. Maybe spring really is on the way.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
