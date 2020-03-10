Sign up
Flowers
Monty sent me flowers at work today! They are some of the most beautiful he’s ever sent! I just love the colors and the different flowers in the arrangement. 🥰
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
flowers
,
orange
,
rose
,
anemone
