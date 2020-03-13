Sign up
73 / 365
Sky
This evening the sky was beautiful. We sat down to dinner and this was what we saw our out patio door. I have to hop up, step outside and get this photo. Just do beautiful!! We are very blessed to have a show like this almost every evening.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
73
photos
9
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th March 2020 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
indiana
