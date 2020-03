Running t-shirt quilt

This arrived today! I sent my race t-shirts off to be made into a quilt. Cindy of CampusTshirtQuilt.com made this amazing and wonderful quilt for me. I couldn’t be happier with it! It’s made from 25 shirts (representing mostly Half Marathons, 1 Full Marathon, and a few 5K races) and it’s about 6’ x 7’-ish. And she even stitched sneakers into one corner as a special touch. Yay!!